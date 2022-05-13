National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NNN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.