National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.14

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.14 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 29344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.
Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $496.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.
About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
