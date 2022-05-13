National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.14

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.14 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 29344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

