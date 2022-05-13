National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

National HealthCare stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.30. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

