National Bankshares Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $13.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

BLDP opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

