National Bankshares Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 277,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,606. The stock has a market capitalization of C$810.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

