National Bank Financial Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

