Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

