NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.98.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.