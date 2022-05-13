Namecoin Price Tops $2.09 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006870 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $30.75 million and $14,640.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00694795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00176222 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

