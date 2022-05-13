Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MYO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,225. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

