My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of My Size stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 551,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,471. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYSZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth $96,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of My Size by 187.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 356,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of My Size by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

