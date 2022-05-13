My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 41.1% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00542305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.93 or 2.08138916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000250 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

