MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Up 388.5% in April

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSLP remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,661. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.15.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

