Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $783,852 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

