MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($232.63) to €232.00 ($244.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($257.89) to €255.00 ($268.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($185.26) to €178.00 ($187.37) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.67.

MTUAY opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $132.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.41.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

