Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to “Equal Weight”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of F opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

