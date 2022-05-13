Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 895 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.59).
LON HSX opened at GBX 935.40 ($11.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 938.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 907.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
