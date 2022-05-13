Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 895 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.59).

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON HSX opened at GBX 935.40 ($11.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 938.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 907.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($17,664.14). Also, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($184,391.32).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.