Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,826 ($59.50) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,062.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,947.23. The company has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 42.28.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

