Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MNRO stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Monro by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after purchasing an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Monro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

