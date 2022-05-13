Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
MNRO stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $69.49.
About Monro (Get Rating)
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monro (MNRO)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.