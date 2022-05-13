MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999,879 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 51.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 194.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $245.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.60 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.