Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

