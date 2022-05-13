MonetaryUnit Market Cap Hits $514,962.25 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $514,962.25 and $1,943.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00149714 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,037,225 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.