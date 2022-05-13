Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

