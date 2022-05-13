Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $29.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $659.80. 690,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,489. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

