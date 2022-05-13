Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,566 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. 1,470,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

