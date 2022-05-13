Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $48.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,362. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,310.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

