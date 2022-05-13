Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $108.07. 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

