ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.85

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.85 and last traded at $93.99, with a volume of 1660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

