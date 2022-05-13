Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

NYSE MODN opened at $24.26 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

