Modefi Price Tops $0.33 (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Modefi has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $241,533.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,887,875 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

