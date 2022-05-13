MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.05 ($6.37) and last traded at €6.51 ($6.85), with a volume of 58937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.20 ($6.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.91 and its 200-day moving average is €7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $711.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Get MLP alerts:

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.