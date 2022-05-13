Mizuho Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

