Mizuho Cuts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $19.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,593 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

