Mizuho Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $291.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.08. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

