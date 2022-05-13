Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui Chemicals stock remained flat at $$11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

