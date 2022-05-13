Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.Mister Car Wash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.

MCW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 4,326,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

