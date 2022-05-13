Mirrored Tesla Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $161.12 or 0.00525369 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $576,082.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 84.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.98 or 1.98749373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,975 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

