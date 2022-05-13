Mirror Protocol Price Down 77% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 77% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $43.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

