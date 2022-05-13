Milton C. Ault III Purchases 25,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,791,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 1,262,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

