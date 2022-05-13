Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

