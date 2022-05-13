MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $613.29.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR traded up $29.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.44. 89,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,752. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.