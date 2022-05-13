Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Micron Technology by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

