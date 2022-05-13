Michael John Cramer Sells 25,000 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hostess Brands stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.61.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.