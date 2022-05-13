Michael John Cramer Sells 25,000 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

