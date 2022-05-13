Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.63) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of B4B3 traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €8.35 ($8.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($12.95).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

