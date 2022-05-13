Methanex (TSE:MX) Cut to “Sell” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MX. Alembic Global Advisors restated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.54.

MX opened at C$60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.32. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$71.63.

In other news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

