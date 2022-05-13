Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.