Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 297,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 142,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 79.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

