Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE:MTH opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

