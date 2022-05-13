Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VIVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 415,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

