Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 6,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,525. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

